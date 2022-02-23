Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in six new national commissioners for the Independent National and Electoral Commission (INEC).

The INEC national commissioners are Mohammed Haruna from Niger State, Mary Agbamuche-Mbu from Delta State, Ukaegbu Nnamdi from Abia State, Major General AB Alkali (Rtd) from Adamawa State, Professor Rhoda Gumus from Bayelsa State, and Mr Sam Olumekun from Ondo State.

The President swore in the national commissioners on Wednesday while presiding over the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House in Abuja

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!