Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly postponed signing of the re-worked Electoral Act Amendment Bill till Friday, February 25.

A source close to the Presidency, who had earlier indicated that the President would assent to the bill on Wednesday, confirmed the new date to Channels Television.

According to the source, the new date will be honoured by the President.

This comes at a time when President Buhari is presiding over the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House in Abuja.

