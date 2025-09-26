The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun West Senatorial District has commended residents of the district for their massive participation in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its monthly meeting held at the Ede South Local Government Secretariat, and signed by the Chairman, Hon. Omolaoye Akintola, the party also praised its local government leaders for their unwavering commitment to mobilising eligible voters.

The statement further lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for sustaining local government administration through policies that ensure stability and financial autonomy at the grassroots.

“The leadership commended all LG leaders in the district for their unwavering support towards the ongoing voters registration exercise and urged them not to relent in mobilising those yet to be captured,” the communiqué read in part.

It added that Osun West remains committed to securing electoral victories for the APC in all future elections, while also appealing to the party leadership to consider the district for the 2026 governorship ticket in recognition of its consistency and loyalty.

The communiqué concluded by appreciating sons and daughters of the district for their various forms of support, which it noted had helped elevate Osun West to its present enviable position within the state’s political landscape.