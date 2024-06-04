Osun APC passes vote of confidence on Oyetola

Osun State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has passed a vote of confidence on the minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alh. Gboyega Oyetola, saying he has contributed immensely to President Tinubu’s government.

This was contained in a communique issued, signed and read by the state party chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal after the state extended executive meeting held at the party secretariat, Ogooluwa, Osogbo on Tuesday.

According to the communique, Oyetola has contributed substantial value to the administration of President Tinubu.

It noted that the party has confidence in leadership of President Tinubu with a strong belief in his capacity to navigate the current economy challenges confronting the nation.

Part of the resolution reached at the meeting reads, “That the meeting officially notified the party leadership about the upcoming electronics party membership registration as directed by the national secretariat of the party and urged all the party organs to prepare and get ready for the exercise that is expected to commence next week”

“That the meeting also clarified that the party has not started any membership registration in the state and any form of registration on behalf of the party is unknown to any organ of the party and therefore, the party members should ignore such registration in whatever form”

“That, for the avoidance of doubt, the inauguration of the train the trainers and workshop for the electronic membership registration will hold tomorrow in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as announced by the National Chairman of our party, Dr Abdulhai Ganduje, therefore, any ongoing or previous registration in recent time is unknown to any party organs. This clarification is very important as a result of speculations and intentions of some marauders to mislead unsuspecting members of the party”

“It was resolved that any of the disenchanted member(s) of the party who are genuinely repentant should be encouraged for full integration into our party at the unit and ward levels”

“The meeting also directed all the organs of the party from the unit to the state level to continue the regular meetings of the party and accommodate the new decampees as the party is currently experiencing gale of defections in the state”

“The meeting also appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other affiliates to allow negotiation and peaceful resolution of the current industrial disputes over minimum wage”

“The meeting commended the leadership of the State Executive Committee under the chairmanship of Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal for the efficient management of the party and at the same time, acknowledged the resilience, loyalty and commitment of the party members across the state especially in this trying period as an opposition in the state”

