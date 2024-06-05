Connect with us

Kaduna assembly recommends probe of El-Rufai for 'money laundering’
Osun APC passes vote of confidence on Oyetola

Gov Otti welcomes EU-sponsored good governance programme in Abia

Tinubu's govt engaging in mass sack of Igbo staff in CBN - ADF

Federalism: President Tinubu battles govs over LG autonomy, others

Insecurity: Ndigbo urge Federal Government to release Kanu for peace in the region

'They see our state as spoils of war, we won't be part South West Region - Lagos indigenes

'We Remain Fiercely Independent', Obidients reject Labour Party's 'Obidient Directorate'

Shettima, Fashola kick against calls for regional govt, parliamentry system 

Peter Obi condemns killing of soldiers in Abia, demands arrest of culprits

Kaduna assembly recommends probe of el-Rufai for 'money laundering’

The ad-hoc committee set up by the Kaduna house of assembly has recommended the probe of the immediate past governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

The former governor who appears to have fallen out with his anointed successor, Senator Uba Sani, is being accused of alleged diversion of public funds and money laundering.

Henry Zacharia, chairman of the committee who presented the report during plenary on Wednesday, noted most of the loans obtained by the el-Rufai administration were used for other purposes.

More details later…

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

