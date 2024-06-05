Kaduna assembly recommends probe of el-Rufai for 'money laundering’

The ad-hoc committee set up by the Kaduna house of assembly has recommended the probe of the immediate past governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

The former governor who appears to have fallen out with his anointed successor, Senator Uba Sani, is being accused of alleged diversion of public funds and money laundering.

Henry Zacharia, chairman of the committee who presented the report during plenary on Wednesday, noted most of the loans obtained by the el-Rufai administration were used for other purposes.

More details later…

