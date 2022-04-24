By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun West Senatorial District, have reiterated their readiness to work for the re-election of Gov. Gboyega Oyetola ahead of the July 16 governorship election.

This is as they urged intending aspirants for the 2023 general election to to put the governor’s reelection as priority.

Osun West Senatorial District APC chairman, Hon. Omolaoye Akintola stated this at the stakeholders meeting held in Iwo on Sunday.

Akintola called on political office holders to stop divisive politicking and fall in line with the party leadership at all levels.

He added that a reconciliation committee had been constituted to appeal to the aggrieved party members.

He said “It should be clearly said that every committed, loyal, focused and determined member of this party should prepare to wave and forget the intra-party challenges of the recent past which undoubtedly associated with some political wounds and injuries normally accompany political travails or accident.

“The above fact remains which calls for an unwavering love, understanding, unity and determination from every party member to work as an indivisible party to coast in electoral success in the upcoming second term election of our amiable Governor Alh. Isiaka Gboyega OYETOLA, presently slated for the 16th July,2022 by God’s grace.

“To achieve such a feat requires, open and sincere settlement of known and perceived crises right from the Ward all through to this Senatorial level since we cannot build something on NOTHING hence BOTTOM-UP approach for crises settlement shall be adopted. In our pursuit to achieve a united party, the Apex body at this level has constituted a Reconciliation Committee to handle identified misgivings appropriately and report back as scheduled.

“The most important clue I want to drive home at this point hings on an absolute fact that everyone either aggrieved or the assumed right are both wonderful indispensable stakeholders who are hereby enjoined to quickly come together and join hands with us for a serious political work towards 2022 re-election of the Governor lying ahead of us starting from this minute, hence, am calling everyone to “Let us work together,succeed together and eat together because we are members of this big Political family”.

“Before drawing curtain of this address, I want to make a passionate call to all Political Office holders across all divides to go back to the drawing board by falling – in-line with the Party leadership at all levels and stop divisive politicking which is highly inimical and consuming to our corporate existence if not timely abated.

“Second arm of this observation, is to use this time to call on all known and intending aspirants presently flooding our political coast, for various elective positions for the upcoming elections to tactically slow down all canvassing, lobbing, consultation for their respective aspirations for now.”