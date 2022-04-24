Senator representing Enugu North senatorial district on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chukwuka Utazi, on Sunday, announced his decision not to seek reelection to pave the way for the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to go to the senate after his tenure in 2023.

Senator Utazi made the announcement while addressing delegates of the PDP from Enugu North Senatorial District and other stakeholders of the party.

He said he did not purchase the expression of interest and nomination forms of the party for the senatorial seat to give Gov. Ugwuanyi, who he described as “our leader and brother,” maximum support.

The federal lawmaker added that the decision was also to promote the existing peace in Enugu North Senatorial district in particular and Enugu State in general.

Senator Utazi reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi that the PDP family in Enugu North Senatorial District and the entire people of the district are solidly behind him and his political decisions in respect of choice of candidates during the forthcoming party primaries, saying: “We will follow our brother and leader; we are going to be behind you; and pray that God will guide to take these decisions.”

He added, “We are here to give you reassurance that it is ordained by God that you do the things you are supposed to do. We are here to also reassure that you have our backing. Our case is not just political. The followership and backing are also spiritual. And you have our spiritual backing too. We are going to continue this support at the voting level during the general elections.”

The pronouncement by Sen. Utazi not to contest the senatorial seat elicited jubilation among party faithful at the meeting, prompting the State Deputy Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Innocent Ezeoha to, on behalf of the people, thank Senator Utazi for his sportsmanship and sacrifice in declaring his support for the governor’s senatorial bid.

“Senator Utazi it will be well with you for making this sacrifice”, Hon. Ezeoha added.