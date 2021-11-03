By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

Nation Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Osun State, and Southwest chapters, on Wednesday, endorsed the candidacy of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for a second term in office, just as they described the governor’s performance in the past three years as extraordinary.

Speaking at the endorsement ceremony at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, the Chairman of the South-West Zone and of Osun Council of NURTW, Comrade Olalekan Folorunso, described Oyetola as a man of outstanding leadership traits and professional know-how, adding that the Union in particular and the State in general have benefitted from these qualities in no small measure.

He also lauded Oyetola’s administration for the recognition accorded the Union as critical stakeholders in the development of the State, stating that it had never been that good.

Folorunso, who highlighted a number of commendable projects undertaken by Oyetola, said the Union was resolute in ensuring that excellence is enthroned yet again.

“It gives me much pleasure to welcome His Excellency, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, the Executive Governor of the State of Osun and his entourage to this occasion organised by National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Osun State Council, on the occasion of its clarion call on the Governor to serve the State for another term,” he said.

“The Union, at its monthly meeting, assessed the performance of His Excellency, despite the little resources available to the State, hence our resolve to support our governor to lead the state for another term of four years.

“This is a bold statement from the Osun State Council of NURTW to always support your programmes and ideas that would bring the state to attain its goals.

“We also express gratitude to the government of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, for the recognition accorded our Union as a major stakeholder in the Osun project. This is another reason why we are also assuring him of our support.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Lagos Council and Vice-Chairman of South-West Zone of the Union, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, lauded Governor Oyetola for the good work he is doing to bring real development to the State.

He called on members of the Union to prove that they are serious about their open endorsement, by doing their voter’s registration and turning out in large numbers to vote on the election date.

In his response, Governor Oyetola commended the management and members of Osun Council of NURTW, for the open show of support for his administration.

He assured that his administration will continue to invest in human and infrastructural development for the benefits of different associations and people-groups in the State.

“I am extremely happy today that a notable Union like NURTW could come out with thousands of their members to endorse our administration. It is always a thing of joy for people to appreciate your little effort. I commend the State Chairman of the Union for this initiative,” he said.

“I appeal to you all to go and register and collect your voter’s cards. There is still opportunity to do so. This is the only power to further prove your support for us particularly in the next election. As said by your Chairman, we are here as a government for all and nothing will stop us from putting the welfare and well-being of our people on the front burner.

“I am assuring you that we will do more than what we have done. We are constructing several kilometers of roads to change the face of infrastructure and ensure improved standard of living for all.

“Our adminstration is committed to making life easier for all, and that is why we have been running an all- inclusive, participatory and Goverment-for-all as reflected in the successes we have recorded so far. We have seen your commitment, support and cooperation so far, and I am assuring you that soon, we will attend to your requests.

“We will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the existing synergy to bring about more success. I believe strongly that majority of your people are for us as this informed today’s collective decision to endorse us for second term. I am assuring you once again that you will not regret taking this action.”