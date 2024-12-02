Connect with us

Fight for the control of NURTW signals push for 2027
No vacancy in Abere Government House in 2026,  Osun Workers declare 

Tax Bills: Zulum warns of consequences of Tinubu uses his powers to pass reforms

Gov Otti approves N81.6m as Christmas bonus for Abia traditional rulers

Structures of governance in Nigeria are designed to steal, corrupt - Dr. Adebowale

Northern govs, others lose fight against tax bills 

Ensure Tax Reform Bills won’t deepen uneven development, Atiku tells NASS

Atiku, Obi, others champion education at AUN's 16th Founder's Day

'Why the rush?' Gov Zulum questions speedy passage of tax reform bills for 2nd reading

Northern senators hold closed-door meeting as tax bills scale second reading

…as South West est leaders, govt officials disown Baruwa 

With the present situation over the crisis rocking the National body of the Road Transport Workers (NURTW), all indices  have proved that there may not be an end in sight in the shortest period of time, as  principal actors are determined to fight on. The whole saga appears to be targeted at the 2027 general election and President Tinubu’s plot for the total control of critical interest groups in the country.

Although, the law seems to be on the side of the embattled president of the union, as the court h as backed his claim to the office, the federal government led by President Bola Tinubu, and leaders of the South west are determined to have their way by ousting him from office.

The crisis, from all indications, has even gone beyond the antagonists, Tajudeen Baruwa and  Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, the two persons laying claims  to the leadership of the union.

From the findings of Business Hallmark, the whole matter has been already politicized and there  is no way that the matter would  not  continue to drag on, as both factions  are not willing to step down.

At present,  the national body of the NURTW is now being administered by two parallel factions of Baruwa  and  Akinsaya MC Oluomo. While Baruwa is laying claim to the two court rulings  of the National Industrial  Court (NIC) and that of the Appeal Court, said to be in his favour as the instruments  that qualifies him as the National President of the Union, Akinsaya (MC Oluomo) is banking on the support of the entire leadership of the Union  in the South West and the support of President Tinubu.

These two backings give  Akinsanya the impetus to hang on to power and he may continue to remain at the National secretariat of the  Union in Abuja, for as long as the supports are there for him.

Although going by the two judgments, which Baruwa is parading, it could be said that he is the authentic National leader of the Union but the argument of those backing Akinsanya (Oluomo), is that he (Oluomo), was not involved in the litigations that gave Baruwa the verdicts  being used to claim the leadership of the Union.

They further  argued that Oluomo’s election came on a clean slate, as he was not even mentioned in all the cases and that Baruwa’s tenure  had expired, as at the time he was elected.

It was also argued, that Baruwa’s issues  with the union have been on since 2019 as soon as he became the President of the Union, as his leadership was said to be over bearing  without any recourse to the constitution  of the union and respect for  the leaders and all the  stakeholders, who worked  for  him to be the president  of the union.

The allegations against him were enormous and linked to the  presidential aspiration of another  Yoruba man who was interested in the presidency, against the  incumbent, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The Yoruba man sources  hinted was in the presidential primaries  of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with Tinubu but he eventually lost.

It was also learnt that  since Baruwa’s  actions became suspicious, he has been marked down and  plans had been laid out on how he would not contest a second term, as the president of the Union.

Emergence of Baruwa

Baruwa emerged president, backed by leaders and stakeholders in the South West, which he used as the platform for his election.  It was the initiative  of the leadership  of Alhaji Najeem Yasin, that for all the zones in Nigeria to have sense of belonging, it would be a good idea to rotate  the presidency of the Union after him, starting from the South West and this prompted  members  and leaders  of the  Union to put Baruwa forward as “Yoruba” candidate, which according to them, was in defiance  of his people from Ogun state. His people in Ogun  objected his candidacy,  saying, that he is not fit for the  position because of his temperament  and alleged arrogance.

Despite the opposition  from Ogun his home base,  others in the south west,  backed him and  he sailed through to be the  president of the Union.

However, when Baruwa  came into office in 2019, all the six states in the South West were with him, but it was alleged  that as soon as he became the the National leader of the Union, it was his people  in the zone he started victimizing.

It was further  alleged that  before  they knew what was happening, crisis were erupting  everywhere in the South West of the union and that was why they started suspecting him because virtually all the  state governments in the South West, proscribed the Union.

Findings, however indicated that he allegedly created  crisis  in the zone, for political reasons, so as to destabilized the existing  structures he met  and plant his own, for the support of his preferred presidential candidate,  not Tinubu.

His action led to the  dismissal of  Union leaders in the region,  which included Oluomo in Lagos and that of Osun, Ogun, Ekiti,  and  Ondo. He was also alleged of creating two chairmanship  of units, which further deepened  the trouble in the Union.

It was further alleged  that the crisis, which erupted in the Union while Baruwa was there, led to the creation of park Managers, which rendered  the activities of the union meaningless and members jobless.

“If not  for the wisdom of  some of us that came together  including Oluomo that save the Union  in the South West,  Baruwa had already ruined it,” one of the leaders said.

One of the  Elders  and two term treasurer of the Union Alhaji Nosiru Komolafe, who spoke on the crisis, agreed that the leadership of the Union under  Baruwa fuelled the crisis rocking the general body of the Union.

Coup against Baruwa

It was argued that because of the  attitude of Baruwa to the people in his constituency, the South west, of the union,  backed out and  failed  to endorse him for a second term and plotted  his exit.

The former  President of the Union Alhaji Yasin, who himself was not happy with Baruwa,  was said to have played a prominent role in his exit as he was instrumental to  the formation of a  caretaker  committee, led by Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede who was Baruwa’s   vice,    to eventually emerged as the  head of the  committee.

Without wasting time, Agbede, who is a close friend  of Oluomo and also keen too, to occupy the presidency of the union, announced  the dissolution of  the  Baruwa led Exco, with the excuse that their tenure had expired.

This led to a serious tension in the union and as a result Baruwa’s team held an election and he  was re-elected, for a second term but this was countered by another delegate conference in Lafia, Nasarawa  State.

A prominent member of the Union told Business Hallmark  that the Union  was already in deep crisis  and  in serious situation before the  emergence of  Musiliu Akinsanya (Oluomo) as the present,  controversial National President of the Union.

Narrating how Oluomo emerged as the  President of the Union, the Ekiti State  chairman of the Union,  Chief Joseph Falope, who said he represented all the chairmen of the Union  in the South West, said that the Court judgments, which Baruwa  is talking about,  has nothing to do with MC Oluomo as he was not a party to the case involved.

According to Falope, “There was no Union again  but park garages system, rendering Union members jobless. It was MC Oluomo along with some of us that put the Unnion back on track  in the South West, of Osun, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo  Ekiti and Oyo.”

“When we saw that the region, which Baruwa had scattered  became intact,  and Baruwa was already expelled from the Union  by the National Executive Council  (NEC) and the National Working Committee (NWC), zonal delegate conference was held at Osogbo in Osun State and because it is still the turn of the zone to go for the Presidency of the Union, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya Oluomo, was unanimously endorsed by members of the zone to contest.”

On the election of Akinsanya Oluomo, the  coordinator of the Elders forum of the Union  in the South West, Alhaji Moshood Ajao said  the court rulings are not binding on  him because he was not a party  to  any litigation or crisis of leadership  within  the   NURTW.

Also talking in favour of Akinsanya  Oluomo, Alhaji Nosiru Komolafe said Baruwa’s  pursuit  of NURTW  presidency has created serious crisis in the Union  and that his leadership destroyed the Union and put it in a mess all over the country.

According to him, “the union never had it so bad in its 46 years as we had during the tenure of Baruwa, who eroded the legacies of Alhaji Oseni and Alhaji Yasin”

Alhaji komolafe condemned the attitude of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman, Joe Ajero, on the NURTW matter, saying,  he was partial in the crisis.

Meanwhile,  Human Rights lawyer Chief Femi Falana (SAN) has condemned  the inauguration  of Akinsanya as the  President of the Union, despite the court orders  asking  Baruwa to be reinstated. He called on the  the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and the Inspector General of Police  Dr. Kayode Egbetokun to enforce the ruling of both  the NIC and the Appeal Court in favour of Baruwa.

Also, Baruwa’s  counsel, Mr. Tolu Babaleye has said that the inauguration of Akinsanya was illegal without any recourse to the two court verdicts.

He pointed out that  Akinsanya’s emergence, as a factional  president of the Union,  is against the constitution  of the  union, that stipulates  tenure  of leadership. He said “a faction  just  sat in a place to pick Akinsaya,  Oluomo, disregarding the Union’s constitution.”

Meanwhile, Baruwa himself has spoken in an interview  he granted one of the National dailies  that all he wanted  is justice and alleged that Akinsanya Oluomo is being backed by some top government official at the federal level.

He argued that the beauty of the matter is that he  went to court and got Justice and all he wanted  is for those concerned to obey the court order and get him reinstated.

As for his removal he cleared the air that he was not removed but forced to leave the premises  of the Union’s secretariat,  when some thugs fully armed invaded the place and since he is a man of peace he had to informed his followers not to respond to give peace a chance.

He argued that Oluomo is an illegal occupant of the position, saying that he is  not a member of the Union. neither is he entitled  to contest the  leadership, since  he was  not even a zonal chairman.

He, however, appealed to the authorities to ensure that justice prevail since no one is above the law. He also said that his tenure has not yet expired,  as he was only elected for a second term in May 2024.

In another development that makes the crisis look more clumsy and which could prolong it is the latest division among the ranks of top  members and board of Trustees  of the Union.

It appears that even in the South West here the leader of the Union in Oyo State Alhaji Abideen Olajide aka Ejiogbe  is in support of Baruwa as the only authentic leader of the Union while he accused the  the former President  of the Union Yasin of trying to destabilise the Union arguing that he, Yasin is the mastermind of all the crisis in the Union.

He described the emergence of Oluomo as illegal and wants the government to call him to order and ensure that the verdicts of the courts, especially the latest by the Appeal Court,  is obeyed.

Also,  another leader, who is the South West zonal chairman of the Union, Olalekan Folorunso  just like the Oyo chairman, is solidly behind Baruwa claiming that Oluomo has ceased  to be member of the Union since 2022, when he destroyed his membership card,  after he was  queried  by the leadership of the Union.

A public affairs analyst and former Chief  Press Secretary to  Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, former governor of  Oyo State,  Elder Moses Olorore  who  spoke with the  Business Hallmark  on the issue, said that though the court orders on the matter  are very clear, he believed that the battle that Baruwa is facing is more than what the judicial pronouncements could resolve because it is glaring and very clear too, that Baruwa is fighting the people and even if he is reinstated, he would continue to face problems, especially in the South West, which is his major constituency.

Elder Olorode argued that for the mere fact that Baruwa is no longer popular in his base under the platform that he used in the first place to emerged as National President of the Union, he has tactically lost the leadership, despite the court verdicts, because he could be reinstated and after, vote of no confidence could be engineered against him and he would at last be kicked out of the office.

Also former President of the Nigeria  Union of  Journalist (NUJ) Mr. Lanre Ogundipe in a telephone  chat with  Business hallmark  said,  “yes court judgment  is binding but the verdicts of the people matter most because even if the court forced him back, the people have spoken and I doubt if he is going to find it easy”.

Mr. Ogundipe  said, the people   would continue to gang up against him and since it is glaring that the whole matter has been infected  with political undertone, he won’t be able to concentrate  and if he decides to use force, there will be crisis and uprising,  especially, in all the places, where they have demonstrated that they don’t  want  him, because he used the platform  of the zone to get elected.

“I think he should just bow out honorably and accept that he has lost at home. All the leaders and stakeholders from the look of things and their comments are no longer with him and there is no way he could run the affairs of the Union smoothly anymore.”

Sources, however, hinted Business Hallmark  that the legal teams of Baruwa are already planning to  visit the court  again for the enforcement  of the court  verdict, since Oluomo has refused to  vacate the National Secretariat of the Union  in Abuja.

