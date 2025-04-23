‘Go and compete with my well trained children,’ MC Oluomo defends ‘kundusi’ grammatical gaffe

The President, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has defended his ‘kundusi’ remark, this came on the heels of a growing mockery of his grammatical infelicity among Nigerians.

Akinsanya made the defence while speaking with the delegates of the union in a viral video on Tuesday.

He acknowledged that he is uneducated and could probably slip into bad expression in the English language, saying he trained his children well, and they are now citizens of the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

It could be recalled that the union leader recently erroneously mispronounced kudos as “kundusi” while applauding the good works of the union members in the Federal Capital Territory.

He stated that rather than going to school, he dabbled into the transport sector, where he started as a bus conductor.

“If you and my children come out to express yourself, I’m not sure you can beat them, they are highly educated. I trained my children properly with money. My children are citizens of America and the United Kingdom. I worked hard to get there.

“‘Kundusi!’ What happened? Grammars are too much. Grammar won’t finish Nigeria, I might not understand the English language, but I understand Yoruba,” he said