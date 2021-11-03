BY EMEKA EJERE

A massive gas leakage which occurred around Computer Village, Oba Akran Area of Ikeja, Lagos on Wednesday, has been brought under control with residents advised to go about their daily routine, according to The PUNCH.

However, traffic diversion around the areas is still in force amidst high tension.

The spokesperson for the National Emergency Agency (NEMA), South West), Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the development on in a statement on Wednesday, had advised residents to avoid using anything inflammable.

He said the agency received distress alerts about the incident some minutes earlier, assuring the emergency works were seriously on.

“Residents around Computer Village, Underbridge Awolowo Way, and Oba Akran axis, Anifowose Street, Medical Road must not open shops or use open naked fire for safety reasons,” he said.

“Distressed alert just received indicates massive leakage of gas pipeline around these areas.”