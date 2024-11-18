Reinstate Baruwa as NURTW President, Falana tells FG

Femi Falana, the human rights Lawyer, has asked the Nigerian federal government to restore Tajudeen Baruwa as the president of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

On the 9th of November, 2024, Southwest Zone of the NURTW elected Alhaji Musliu Akinsaya, popularly known as MC Oluomo as the union’s National President.

MC Oluomo’s election has created confusion in the union with many condemning and speaking ill of his inauguration.

Two days ago, NURTW leadership, led by Alhaji Ibikunle Tajudeen Baruwa, declared the inauguration of MC Oluomo as illegal, null, and void, citing rulings from the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal that affirmed Baruwa as the legitimate president.

Subsequently, last week, the Abuja Division of the Appeal Court sacked Oluomo from the position of the National President of the union and affirmed Baruwa as the authentic President.

The court also affirmed the judgment of the Industrial Court delivered on the 11th of March 2024 in respect of Suit No. NICN/ABJ/263/2023

Joining his voice, Falana in a statement advised the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN and the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun to ensure that Comrade Baruwa is restored as national president of NURTW without further delay.

“On August 28, 2023, a gang of armed thugs invaded the National Secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers at Abuja. One of the security men guarding the said Secretariat was killed by the armed invaders,” he said.

“At the end of the violent invasion, the Secretariat was seized while the elected President, Comrade Tajudeen Baruwa and members of his Executive were arrested and charged with murder before a Magistrate Court in the Federal Capital Territory. However, the charge of murder was withdrawn and struck out after the successful but illegal seizure of the Secretariat!

Advertisement

“As a law abiding citizen, Comrade Baruwa approached the National Industrial Court for legal redress. In a judgment delivered on March 11, 2024, the Court confirmed Comrade Baruwa and members of his Executive as the elected leaders of the NURTW.

“Dissatisfied with the judgment, the opponents of Comrade Baruwa appealed to the Court of Appeal. On November 8, 2024, the Court of Appeal delivered its judgment. The Justices of the Court dismissed the appeal and confirmed the judgment of the National Industrial Court which had recognised Comrade Baruwa as the President of the NURTW.

“In view of the foregoing, we call on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN and the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun to ensure that Comrade Baruwa is restored to his office in strict compliance with the judgments of the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal”.