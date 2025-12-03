Connect with us

Education in Nigeria

Otti to Deliver FUTO’s 37th Convocation Lecture on Nigeria’s Post-Oil Future
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria

OAU Pro-Chancellor, eminent historian Prof. Siyan Oyeweso dies at 64

Education in Nigeria

Babcock’s new VC Oyewole outlines vision of service, integrity as he assumes leadership

Education in Nigeria

Babcock University Marks Decade of Transformation Under Prof. Tayo

Education in Nigeria

“Success is never accidental,” VC tells students as Babcock marks 27th matriculation

Education in Nigeria

Falola urges varsities to abandon authoritarian teaching, embrace aI-driven learning

Education in Nigeria

Wike suspends FCT education secretary over unauthorised school-closure memo

Education in Nigeria

FCTA orders immediate shutdown of Abuja senior secondary schools amid rising security threats

Education in Nigeria

Ruthwipdale Schools Hosts Inaugural Mathematics and English Inter-Schools Competition

Education in Nigeria

Strike: ASUU NEC set to review FG’s final terms Wednesday

Education in Nigeria

Otti to Deliver FUTO’s 37th Convocation Lecture on Nigeria’s Post-Oil Future

Published

2 hours ago

on

Otti to Deliver FUTO’s 37th Convocation Lecture on Nigeria’s Post-Oil Future

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Chioma Otti, OFR, has been selected to deliver the 37th Convocation Lecture of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), in what the institution describes as a recognition of his intellectual depth, economic reform credentials and impactful leadership.

The university’s Senate, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. (Mrs.) Nnenna N. Oti, formally extended the invitation to the governor, according to a statement on Tuesday by Abia State’s Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu.

Governor Otti will speak on the theme: “Beyond Oil: Exploring Alternative Revenue Potentials for Economic Growth and Sustainable Development in Nigeria.” The lecture, scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the Prof. C. O. E. Onwuliri Conference Hall, is expected to attract academics, policymakers, industry stakeholders and students.

According to the statement, the topic aligns closely with Governor Otti’s background as an economist, former bank chief executive and reform-focused public leader. The Abia government noted that the governor’s practical experience in revenue diversification and fiscal discipline—reflected in Abia’s recent surge in internally generated revenue—positions him as a fitting voice at a time Nigeria is searching for sustainable economic pathways beyond crude oil.

“The invitation is a clear testament to Governor Otti’s towering intellectual credentials, proven expertise in economic reforms, and impactful public service leadership,” the statement said.

The state government also commended FUTO for choosing a lecture theme that speaks directly to Nigeria’s economic future and for selecting a speaker whose governance model has gained attention within and outside the country.

The public, particularly members of the academic community and industry leaders, has been encouraged to attend the lecture, which forms part of FUTO’s annual convocation activities.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (149) #UBA (181) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (417) Alex Otti (624) Aliko Dangote (117) Atiku Abubakar (348) Babajide Sanwo-olu (193) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1018) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (192) dollar (137) Donald Trump (112) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (106) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (133) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (186) NNPC (198) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (320) Olusegun Obasanjo (138) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (681) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement