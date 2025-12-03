Otti to Deliver FUTO’s 37th Convocation Lecture on Nigeria’s Post-Oil Future

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Chioma Otti, OFR, has been selected to deliver the 37th Convocation Lecture of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), in what the institution describes as a recognition of his intellectual depth, economic reform credentials and impactful leadership.

The university’s Senate, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. (Mrs.) Nnenna N. Oti, formally extended the invitation to the governor, according to a statement on Tuesday by Abia State’s Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu.

Governor Otti will speak on the theme: “Beyond Oil: Exploring Alternative Revenue Potentials for Economic Growth and Sustainable Development in Nigeria.” The lecture, scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the Prof. C. O. E. Onwuliri Conference Hall, is expected to attract academics, policymakers, industry stakeholders and students.

According to the statement, the topic aligns closely with Governor Otti’s background as an economist, former bank chief executive and reform-focused public leader. The Abia government noted that the governor’s practical experience in revenue diversification and fiscal discipline—reflected in Abia’s recent surge in internally generated revenue—positions him as a fitting voice at a time Nigeria is searching for sustainable economic pathways beyond crude oil.

“The invitation is a clear testament to Governor Otti’s towering intellectual credentials, proven expertise in economic reforms, and impactful public service leadership,” the statement said.

The state government also commended FUTO for choosing a lecture theme that speaks directly to Nigeria’s economic future and for selecting a speaker whose governance model has gained attention within and outside the country.

The public, particularly members of the academic community and industry leaders, has been encouraged to attend the lecture, which forms part of FUTO’s annual convocation activities.