By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Senator Representing Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Adelere Oriolowo has congratulated the wife of the state governor, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola for attaining Diamond age.

He described the wife of the governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola as the woman of substance and pillar of success of her husband.

Senator Oriolowo in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed on behalf of his family copies of which made available to the newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday eulogized Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola for her unequivocal contributions towards mankind

Describing Mrs Oyetola as a notable philanthropist, Senator Oriolowo said that the first lady within the space of fifteen months has impacted many lives positively through her Ilerioluwa Development Initiative.

He said hundreds of the less privileged have been empowered via the initiative of the first lady, describing her as an advocate of open defecation and exclusive breastfeeding.

“You are indeed a good mother! the Osun women and children would continue to admire you for you have impacted them positively in many parts. You have put smiles on the faces of many of them and this has distinguished you among your peers .

He however prayed for long life and prosperity in good health and wealth of God for the state first lady.