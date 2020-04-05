By OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with renowned journalist and founding Managing Director of Newswatch Magazine, Yakubu Mohammed on his 70th birthday.

The President who sent his felicitations in a statement on Sunday by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, described Mohammed as a man who has made tremendous contributions to the journalism profession and has groomed many in the field.

“President Muhammadu Buhari joins Nigeria’s media industry in celebrating veteran journalist and founding Director of Newswatch, Yakubu Mohammed, on his 70th birthday, praying for abiding good health and strength.

“The President felicitates with Mohammed, his family, professional and political associates on the landmark age, while commending his courage and dedication to the country, sometimes at grave risks, working variously with some of the pillars of Nigerian print media like New Nigerian, National Concord Newspapers, and co-founding the Newswatch magazine in 1984,” the statement read.

“President Buhari notes the contributions of the renowned columnist to the development of journalism, particularly grooming the younger generation, and submits that his footprints are firmly imprinted on the media landscape.

“At 70, the President extols Mohammed for maintaining the delicate balance of being at the commanding heights of journalism, and keeping in touch with the grassroots, recalling his contributions to the growth, development and victory of the All Progressives Congress, particularly in Kogi State.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant the journalist longer life, and bless his family.”