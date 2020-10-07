OBINNA EZUGWU

Ahead of Saturday, October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has thrown his weight behind the incumbent governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu, noting that he has done well enough to deserve a second term.

Akeredolu faces two major challengers, the deputy governor of the state and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede.

The president in a statement on Wednesday, said he is proud of the governor’s achievements, while calling on the state electorate to vote for him on Saturday.

“I have no doubt that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is a good brand for the APC to market. I am particularly delighted by his ingenious approach to governance. His performance within the limits of available resources is endearing,” Buhari said in a statement on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari

“Governor Akeredolu deserves to be re-elected to consolidate the good work he commenced in his first term. I am not just proud of his achievements; I am confident he will enjoy the mandate of the good people of Ondo State for the second term.”