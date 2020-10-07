The Federal Executive Council has approved N653,886,584 to procure and deploy a hybrid spectrum monitoring system that will cover the southern part of the country, most importantly the south-east.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Issa Pantami, disclosed this on Wednesday, at the end of the 18th virtual Federal Executive Council meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari at State House in Abuja.

According to him, the investigation carried out in five geo-political zones, the north-east, north-west, north-central, south-west and south-south, revealed that out of the 320 frequencies discovered, 106 were illegal and based on the advice of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the illegal frequencies will be prosecuted.



Mr Pantami described the use of illegal frequencies in the country which according to him, has become very rampant, as worrisome.

He explained that the initial monitoring did not cover the southeastern part of the country, hence the need for the council’s approval. (Channels TV)