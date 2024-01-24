Gov. Aiyedatiwa sacks all Ondo commissioners

Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

The governor also ordered the cabinet members to hand over all official property with them to the Permanent Secretaries or most senior administrative officers.

This dissolution was made known in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan.

“The Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has dissolved the State Executive Council, with immediate effect,” the statement read.

“All members of the Cabinet are to immediately hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior administrative officers in their respective offices.”

The governor also fired all aides, as he appreciated them for contributing their quota to the development of Ondo State.

“Also, all Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) are relieved of their duties, with immediate effect,” he added.

“All the affected officials are directed to hand over all government properties in their possession.

“The governor thanks the affected officials for their services and contributions to the development of the State.”

The dissolution is coming three weeks after Aiyedatiwa took over power following the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in December.

Before Akeredolu’s death, there was a serious crisis between his camp and that of his predecessor.

