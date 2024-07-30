Chimezie Metu signs for Barcelona basketball team

D’Tigers’ forward, Chimezie Metu, has joined the Barcelona basketball team on a one-year deal.

The Catalan club announced Metu’s arrival in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Metu joined Barcelona as a free agent after playing the final part of last season at the Detroit Pistons in the NBA in the US.

“Chimezie Metu and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement for the 27-year-old power forward and centre to join the club for one season through to 30 June 2025,” the statement reads.

Metu was born in Los Angeles to parents of Nigerian descent and started out playing college basketball at the University of South Carolina Trojans.

He was the 49th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft for the San Antonio Spurs before switching to the Sacramento Kings two years later.

He began the 2023/24 season with the Phoenix Suns but was traded to the Pistons for the latter part of the campaign.

Metu opted to represent Nigeria on the international stage. He was included in D’Tigers roster for the 2019 FIBA World Cup and was also a mainstay of the team at the Tokyo Olympics.

