Oke-Odo Senior High School, Alimosho has emerged champion in the grand finale of the Year 2020 Lagos State Schools Debate (Season X) with 75 points to beat the Lagos State Senior Model College, Kankon, Badagry, which scored 73 points, and Babs-Fafunwa Millennium Secondary School, Ojodu with 71 points to the second and third positions respectively.

Speaking at the Virtual Grand Finale held today, the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo opined that the competition is an initiative of the State Government aimed at producing socially stable and self-reliant students, who can easily integrate into the larger society.

Adefisayo enthused that the debate competition over the years had enabled students to think critically, analysing topical issues that concern them and relating to their environment, adding that the initiative also gives the opportunity of self-expression and offer of solutions to situations affecting the State and Nation.

The Commissioner averred that apart from cognitive skills taught in the classroom, the competition creates an avenue for the children to explore public speaking which can boost their confidence, make them more assertive and most importantly, the debate enables them to read more as well as indulge in research about various topics and trending issues.

She affirmed that even though this year’s edition was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the initiative is still in line with the Education and Technology Agenda of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration and its commitment to the revitalisation of the education sector with technology integration into learning outcomes.

Adefisoye, therefore, congratulated all participants and participating schools for excellent performance, stressing that everyone is a winner and no one should feel dejected for not emerging the overall best, saying “I consider you all as winners who deserve to be celebrated”.

Earlier in her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja, commended the teachers for devising means of grooming the students virtually for the competition and engaging them on how to make their salient points to convince the audience.

While adding that learning should not be by teaching only but also by creating an enabling environment that will enhance the individual display of skills and abilities, Mrs. Adelaja stressed that the Ministry will not relent in its efforts to provide a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.

The Permanent Secretary also appreciated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for always giving children the needed support in terms of the provision of qualitative education so that they can achieve their dreams of becoming whatever they desire in life.

Meanwhile, in the junior category, Alimosho Junior Grammar School, Alimosho; Lagos State Model Junior College, Kankon and Lagos State Junior Model College, Igbokuta came first, second and third respectively.