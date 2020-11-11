BY EMEKA EJERE

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has charged the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), to go beyond its 2020 Education Tax Collection target of N277bn and generate N500bn in 2021.

The Fund gave the charge in Port Harcourt on Tuesday during its interactive forum with the FIRS and stakeholders in the South-South zone, tagged ‘New thrust in sustaining the EDT Collection during COVID-19 pandemic for effective service delivery of the mandate of the Fund’.

In his address, the chairman, Board of Trustees, TETFund, Kashim Imam, said he was optimistic that the new target for FIRS was achievable despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He said, “We should be looking at the region of N500bn. We should not be looking at 10 per cent increase; that is not good enough. I will do everything to support you, and I will support and consult for free to ensure we achieve this.”