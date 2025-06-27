Residents applaud NYSC for extending free medical outreach to Osun communities

Residents of Kajola in Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State have commended the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for bringing its Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) medical outreach to their community.

The outreach, held at the Kajola Township Hall on Thursday, provided free medical consultations, health talks, and essential medications to residents—particularly the elderly, artisans, and farmers—many of whom would otherwise have limited access to healthcare services.

Beneficiaries expressed deep appreciation for the initiative, noting that it had significantly improved their understanding of personal health and wellbeing.

During the event, corps members with medical backgrounds educated participants on key health issues such as dental hygiene, diabetes prevention, and the management of common body pains.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Agboola Naimot, the NYSC Local Government Inspector for Ede North, explained that the HIRD is a quarterly outreach initiative mandated by the NYSC headquarters to provide free healthcare services to underserved communities.

“This is a free medical service aimed at the aged and those in need. It’s part of our Community Development Service (CDS) activities. We bring together corps members who are doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals to serve the people,” she said.

The Baale of Kajola, Chief Yinusa Kabiru Olore, expressed gratitude to the NYSC for selecting his community for the outreach, describing it as a timely intervention in a period of increasing health challenges.

“At a time when illnesses are widespread and many people struggle to access proper care, the NYSC has come to our rescue. I’m very grateful they chose Kajola out of many communities,” he said.

He urged residents to maintain unity and peaceful coexistence, which he credited as a factor in attracting such beneficial programs.

Echoing his sentiments, the Asiwaju of Kajola, Chief Ayobami Agboola, described the outreach as a “blessing,” particularly for rural dwellers who cannot afford standard medical care.

“This is a highly commendable effort. Many of our people lack access to quality healthcare, and the NYSC has brought it to our doorstep. I urge everyone to take this opportunity seriously because health is wealth,” he added.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Kajola Community Landlords’ Association, Pastor Daniel Agbolade, praised the NYSC for its commitment to grassroots development and encouraged residents to put the health tips they received into practice.

“Let us take to heart what we’ve been taught and prioritize our health. At the same time, we must continue to fear God, love our neighbours, and work together for the progress of Kajola,” he said.

The HIRD outreach is part of the NYSC’s wider efforts to impact lives through community-driven initiatives and to promote preventive healthcare across rural areas in Nigeria.