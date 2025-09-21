Gov Abiodun commends deputy speaker for facilitating community projects in Yewa South

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commended the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Bolanle Ajayi, for facilitating developmental projects that reflect the needs of her constituents in Yewa South.

The governor, represented by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Elemide Oludaisi, gave the commendation during the commissioning of 20 open stalls at Eredo Market along Ilaro–Owode Road, another 20 stalls at Sayedero Market in Ilaro, a block of two classrooms with a store and office at Ipaja Idogo, and the installation of over 100 solar streetlights across the constituency.

Elemide, who led other lawmakers to the commissioning, praised the state government for enabling legislators to facilitate constituency projects, noting that it allows grassroots communities to benefit from the ISEYA Agenda. He urged market women and residents to maintain the facilities for sustainability.

Speaking on behalf of community leaders, Chief (Mrs.) Iyabode Apampa thanked Governor Abiodun for approving constituency projects and lauded Hon. Ajayi for her quality representation, describing her as “a pride to women in politics” for reviving the over 70-year-old market.

In her remarks, Ajayi said the market projects were aimed at preserving the legacy of the area’s founding fathers while boosting socio-economic activities. She explained that the new block of classrooms at First African Church Mission School, Ipaja-Idogo, replaced a dilapidated structure to provide a conducive learning environment for pupils and teachers.

The deputy speaker expressed gratitude to Governor Abiodun for granting lawmakers the opportunity to execute constituency projects, which she described as unprecedented in the state. She assured constituents of more people-oriented projects and pledged continued quality representation.

As part of the legislative tour, the team also paid a courtesy visit to the Olu and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, where Ajayi thanked her constituents for their steadfast support, saying it had spurred her to deliver on her mandate.

Other speakers at the event, including Yewa South Local Government Chairman Barr. Abraham Ogunsola, Iyaloja of Eredo Market Chief Adijat Abolade, community leader Alhaji Tailat Sanusi, and Headteacher of First African Church Mission School, Mr. Akinola Jelili Akinbami, all commended Ajayi for facilitating projects they described as a true reflection of the people’s needs.