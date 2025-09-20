Richard Akinnola at 67: Journalist cautions against ethnic tensions

Veteran journalist, activist, and author Richard Akinnola has urged Nigerian youths to resist ethnic divisions, warning that ignorance of the country’s history could push the nation toward another round of crisis.

Akinnola gave the charge during his 67th birthday celebration held at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Unlike previous years, the event featured less festivity and more intellectual reflection, with the theme: “Handshake Across the Niger: The Yoruba – Igbo Detente.”

The author, widely regarded as a detribalised Nigerian, explained that his birthday anniversaries in recent years had become opportunities for national discourse. He said the latest edition was inspired by growing tensions between Yoruba and Igbo communities in Lagos, especially in the aftermath of the 2023 general elections and in the build-up to 2027.

“We can’t allow our young people, who don’t understand history, to push us into another crisis,” he said, stressing that many young Nigerians, particularly those in the Gen Z bracket, rely heavily on social media narratives without proper grounding in historical realities.

Akinnola recalled witnessing some of Nigeria’s most turbulent moments, including the Operation Wetie crisis of the 1960s, the civil war, and the battles against military dictatorship. According to him, these experiences shaped his conviction that unity and peace must never be taken for granted.

“Gen Z doesn’t know what we’ve been through,” he observed. “That’s why I try, especially on my Facebook platform, to educate as much as possible. Education is key. If you don’t know where you’re coming from, you won’t know how best to tackle issues.”

The activist, who played a notable role in calming tensions during the #EndSARS protests of 2020, said history does not have to be taught in classrooms alone. “History itself is a school, deeply tied to the present. We must keep referencing the past, especially for young people,” he added.

On the state of the nation, Akinnola declined to pass a definitive judgment on the present administration, noting that it was still early in its tenure. He likened governance to a plane taking off, often turbulent before reaching stability, and expressed cautious optimism. “I foresee the economy stabilising over time, even though there’s a lot of waste and profligacy. But I’m an optimist, we may yet see light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Turning to lessons for the youth, Akinnola drew parallels with South Africa’s Operation Dudula movement, which he described as a cautionary tale of how historical ignorance can fuel xenophobia and divisive ideologies. “Those leading the movement didn’t realise that the people they were trying to chase away were once freedom fighters. Their ancestors fought for their liberation,” he said.

He urged Nigerian youths to learn from such missteps and instead build bridges across ethnic divides. “If they understand where we’re coming from, they’ll be able to moderate their views,” Akinnola insisted.

The 67-year-old, who maintains close ties across Nigeria’s ethnic spectrum, reaffirmed his lifelong commitment to promoting peace, unity, and national reconciliation.