Ogun Head of Service, Onasanya admonishes workers to engage in farming

The Ogun State Head of Service, Mr Kehinde Onasanya, has advised public servants to engage in subsistence farming to achieve food security, family sustainability and to enjoy healthy living.

The HOS gave the charge at the Love Feast organised by the Fellowship of Christian Workers’ International, Ogun State chapter, held at the Government House Chapel, Isale Igbein, Abeokuta.

In his speech, Onasanya emphasised the importance of peasant farming to public servants to include eating healthy, boosting mental health and self-sufficiency with respect to food production.

He added that the erstwhile Ministry of Agriculture has been renamed Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security by the State Executive Council to show how important the issue of food production is to the present administration.

He stressed that Ogun State workers in particular should be grateful to God and continue to pray for Governor Abiodun’s administration for his unflinching love and care for public and civil servants.

“We have a loving and caring Governor who is workers’ friendly and that, makes it well with the state, this requires our continuous prayer for the leaders at all levels so that it would be continually well with the state” Onasanya said.

He explained further that the well packaged programme was timely as this is a moment of sober reflection, thanksgiving and bonding for the brethren as the feast showed love between the Christian fold as reflected in the Holy scriptures.

In his contribution, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Local Government Pension, Engr. Olufisan Osiyale in a sermon titled “The Lord Added to the Church” with reference from the Acts of Apostle chapter 2, verses 46 to 47, explained that the greatest commission of all Christians is to win souls, adding that the assignment could only be achieved by loving one another, showing good conduct in the neighbourhood, place of work and society at large.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the programme, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Public Service Reform, Mr Jola Oyeneye described the fellowship as an outreach meant to gather Christian workers of all denominations, agencies and organisations under one umbrella to pray for the State and Country.

Highlight of the activities were seminar on peasant farming, games, quiz, praise and worship session from state and federal civil servants as well as staff of paramilitary organisations.