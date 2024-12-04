Pastor Tobi Adegboyega to be deported from UK over mismanagement of £1.87m church funds

Tobi Adegboyega, a popular Nigerian pastor and former head of the controversial SPAC Nation church, is set to be deported to Nigeria from the United Kingdom over failure to account for £1.87 million church funds.

Adegboyega has lost his bid to remain in the UK after an immigration tribunal ruled in favour of his deportation to Nigeria.

The 44-year-old, a cousin of Star Wars actor John Boyega, had argued that the deportation would breach his human rights under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The pastor, who is married to a British woman, claimed the Home Office failed to account for his contributions to the community through his work with SPAC Nation.

The tribunal dismissed his claims, citing findings from investigations, including a report by The Telegraph, that revealed financial mismanagement and a lack of transparency in the church’s operations.

SPAC Nation, which catered to predominantly young Black communities in London, was shut down after failing to account for the £1.87 million in outgoings.

Described by his legal team as a “charismatic leader” who helped steer hundreds of young people away from crime, Adegboyega’s defence emphasised his positive influence on the community.

The Telegraph reports that Mr. Tobi Adegboyega claimed his work had been “lauded” by figures such as Boris Johnson and senior members of the Metropolitan Police.

However, no testimonies from these individuals were presented to the court.

Adegboyega had also argued that without his presence in London, the projects he spearheaded would falter or diminish.

The tribunal, however, was informed by the Home Office that “all is not as it seems.”

According to the judgment, “Various manifestations of [Mr. Adegboyega’s] church have been closed down by either the Charity Commission or the High Court due to concerns over its finances and lack of transparency.”

The judgment noted allegations that SPAC Nation, the church founded by Mr. Adegboyega, functioned as a cult where impoverished young people were pressured to donate money by any means necessary.

This included taking out substantial loans, committing benefit fraud, and even selling their own blood. The church leadership was accused of leading extravagant lifestyles, with further claims of abuse within the organization.

The Home Office argued that such allegations must be considered when assessing Mr. Adegboyega’s value to the UK.

Adegboyega has lived in the UK unlawfully since overstaying a visitor’s visa granted in 2005.

Meanwhile, in 2019, he applied for leave to remain under the European Convention on Human Rights’ (ECHR) right to a family life, but his application was initially rejected by an immigration tribunal.

During his appeal, Mr. Adegboyega insisted that no criminal charges had ever been filed regarding the church’s finances.

However, he also claimed that allegations of SPAC Nation being a cult were politically motivated and baseless.

Despite his defence, the tribunal was informed that the Charity Commission found “serious misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration of the charity over a substantial period.”

The tribunal also described Adegboyega’s evidence as “hyperbolic” and an attempt to “grossly inflate his influence,” finding it unlikely that he personally managed all the work he claimed to.

The tribunal concluded that the refusal of his application for leave to remain was “wholly proportionate.”

It stated: “We are not satisfied that the good work SPAC Nation undertakes generally would collapse or even significantly suffer should the Appellant be required to leave the UK.

“(Mr. Adegboyega) seeks to rely on family and private life relationships, all of which were established while he was in the UK unlawfully and which would survive his return to Nigeria. The interference would therefore be limited and lawful in all the circumstances.”