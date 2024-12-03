N25,000 Minimum Pension: Osun NUP applauds Governor Adeleke 

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NPU), in Osun state, Alhaji Ganiyu Olasunkanmi Salawu, has applauded Governor Ademola Adeleke for the recent increment in the pensions of retired state workers.

Governor Adeleke had earlier announced a minimum wage of N75,000 for Osun State workers and simultaneously approved an additional N25,000 for all pensioners across the board.

Speaking during the National Elders Day of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, Salawu described the Governor’s gesture as unprecedented in the history of the state.

According to him, the state’s pensioners had not experienced such benefits under previous administrations, adding that Governor Adeleke has shown significant respect and concern for the senior citizens of Osun State.

He commended the healthcare initiative that allows retired pensioners in the state to access free healthcare services without any financial burden.

“We thank the Governor for his friendly attitude toward pensioners. We are highly indebted to be part of this government.

“We also want to implore him to do more for pensioners and the entire citizens of Osun State.

“He has been doing a lot, and we encourage him to continue addressing areas where further efforts are needed to alleviate the challenges facing the citizens of the state.

“For pensioners, we had issues before the introduction of the minimum pension.Some entitlements remain unsettled. These arrears are not recent; they date back several years.

“We appeal to the Governor to prioritise settling these entitlements, including the 33% pension increment from as far back as 2010 and the special pension increase of 2019.

Other governors in the South-West have addressed these increments, and we urge him to follow suit for the benefit of Osun State’s pensioners.”

In his remarks, Oyebade Bamidele, Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour and Industrial Relations, noted that the Osun State government introduced a free health insurance scheme for pensioners over a year ago, which is still ongoing.

He stated, “Last week, I attended another health insurance scheme instituted by this government for the handicapped and vulnerable members of the state.

“Today is a day the Lord has made, and we rejoice in it. It is a day for our elders to know they are still valued and enjoy the goodwill of men, God, and even the Governor. Everyone is hale and hearty.”

Bamidele emphasised that pensioners have never had it this good, adding that senior citizens deserve a better package to enjoy their retirement.

He lauded the Governor’s magnanimity in improving the welfare of pensioners in Osun State