Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has appealed to bandits to free abducted students of Greenfield University, Kaduna State.

Twenty-two undergraduates of the private university, were seized from their campus on April 20, 2021 by bandits. Five of them have since been killed by their abductors, while one was released on Tuesday after payment of undisclosed amount of money in ransom.

Buhari who took to his verified twitter account to call for the release of the remaining 16 students on Wednesday, condemned what he described as increasing polarisation of the country, while asking that all hands be on deck to resolve growing insecurity in the country.

The president said he welcomed the release of 27 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Kaduna, who were freed on Wednesday by bandits, while appreciating all those who contributed to their release.

“I welcome the release of the 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, and congratulate their friends, families, and the government and people of Kaduna State. We are happy they have been released,” Buhari wrote via his handle, @MBuhari

“Our deep appreciation to all who contributed one way or the other to this happy outcome, in particular the defence and security agencies, the officials of the Ministry of Environment, and the Government of Kaduna State. We equally thank Nigerians for their prayers.

“I again appeal for the release of the students of Greenfield University & all other citizens held in captivity. We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Nigerians live in a country where everyone can move where and when they want—without the fear of kidnapping & banditry.

“I call for steadfastness & security awareness on the part of the law enforcement agencies, and citizens. Let me once again condemn the increasing politicization of security in Nigeria, by opportunistic politicians. All hands must be on deck to achieve enduring peace & security.”