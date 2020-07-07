KUNLE IDOWU

Ogun State Government has appealed to residents and occupants of structures along flood prone areas to immediately vacate the property to avoid disasters.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, TPL. Olatunji Odunlami made this appeal during an interview with Pressmen while on inspection to areas affected by flood in Abeokuta.

He enjoined affected residents to move to a safer abode to prevent further mishap as a result of torrential downpour which wreaked havoc in some parts of the State.

Odunlami assured that government was set to take appropriate steps at examining the entire floodable areas and roads that have been blocked by illegal constructions, affirming that most of the structures built on water ways and drainage channels were without building permits or approval from the State Government, as stipulated in the Regional Planning Law of the State.

The Commissioner informed that government would look into indiscriminate springing up of illegal structures, for necessary action, imploring residents and other stakeholders to cooperate with government in its drive to achieving a safe and secure environment, by being law abiding and report defaulters, as well as desist from dumping refuse in waterways, water channels and canals.

Contributing, his counterpart in the Ministry of Environment, Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, assured of government’s commitment to constantly dredge rivers, ensure free flow of water, to avoid a recurrence of flooding, adding that human activities, such as indiscriminate dumping of refuse in water ways, contributed to the flooding experienced in the State.