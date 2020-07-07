KUNLE IDOWU

A 44-year-old Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Ogo Oluwa Parish, Oluwafemi Oyebola is now cooling his feet at the Ogun State police Command for allegedly raping his own biological daughter (name withheld).

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi made disclosure in a Press statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to Oyeyemi, the pastor was arrested following a complaint by his daughter who reported her ordeal in the hand of her father to the Police in Owode-Egbado.

The girl, it was revealed, told security operatives that her father had been forcefully having carnal knowledge of her since 2015 when she was 19, shortly after the demise of her mother.

She further reported that she got pregnant for her father three times of which her father took her to a nurse where those pregnancies were aborted.

After the third abortion, the suspect did family planning for her so as not to get pregnant any longer.

Having realized that her father was out to ruin her life, she ran away from the house and reported to an NGO, Advocacy For Children And Vulnerable Persons Network, consequent upon which she was taken to Owode-Egbado police station to complain.

Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egbado division, SP Olabisi Elebute led her detectives to the pastor’s house where he was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect made confessional statement that all what his daughter said is nothing but the whole truth.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.