Abiodun releases another 6.7 billion to settle gratuities of retirees

In fulfilment of his promise to Ogun retirees, a sum of ₦6.7 billion has been released by the governor to offset backlogs of gratuities owed to retired public servants in Ogun State.

Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun made the disclosure while declaring open the 9th Quarterly General Meeting of the Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries – South West, Nigeria (ARHOSPS-SWN), hosted by the Ogun State chapter of the Association at the ARHOSPS Secretariat in Abeokuta.

Represented by the Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, the governor explained that the gesture was a demonstration of appreciation, responsibility, and the administration’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of its senior citizens. He acknowledged their ongoing contributions to the realisation of his administration’s Building Our Future Together agenda.

He emphasized that his administration would continue to maintain strong ties with the forerunners of the public service and show deep respect for the founding fathers of the civil service.

“There is a clear recognition that progress is not complete without the voice and wisdom of those who have walked the path and contributed immensely to shaping the standards we uphold. In this regard, we shall continue to support the Association and maintain open lines of engagement to harness the wealth of experience resident within this distinguished body,” the governor pledged.

He also revealed that an initiative has been introduced to train prospective retirees, especially senior officials, in preparation for life after service. This, he said, is part of government’s support to help retiring workers remain valuable to themselves, the society, and the state.

“Esteemed senior citizens, I urge you to reflect on the challenges and opportunities facing the public service in your respective states and the South West at large. Use this platform to craft ideas, develop strategies, and consider collaborative solutions that align with the aspirations of our people. When leaders with experience and vision engage in thoughtful conversation, progress is not far behind,” Abiodun stated.

In his remarks, the regional president of the Association, Dr. Ebenezer Okebukola, applauded Governor Abiodun on the Agro-Cargo Airport and highlighted developments across the six South West states, including a partnership with Brazil’s Amber Energia to establish power plants aimed at driving industrial growth and food security in Ogun State. He appreciated the governor for supporting the state chapter and providing comfort during the meeting.

Also speaking, chairman of the Governor’s Elder Consultative Council and the only surviving permanent secretary, Chief Oluneye Okuboyejo, urged delegates to uphold the spirit of brotherhood in order to advance the Association’s objectives.

Delivering the keynote address, retired AIG and former head of INTERPOL, Lanre Bankole, spoke on “The Elderly and the Challenge of Security in Nigeria.” He advised senior citizens to be wary of cybercrime and avoid any business that promises unrealistic returns. He urged them to manage economic and health challenges carefully, avoid late-night travel, and not let loneliness impact their well-being.

In his response, host chairman, Engr. Adeniyi Abiola, noted that Ogun State has always been an active participant in the South West body. He commended Governor Abiodun for his unwavering support for the welfare of retirees and the growth of the Association.

A seven-member electoral committee led by Chief Olatoye Adeyeye from Osun State was inaugurated to oversee the emergence of the next executive council.

At the close of the meeting, five resolutions were issued after robust and insightful deliberations on matters affecting members’ welfare, regional development, and national progress.

Among the delegates were Otunba Nurudeen Ojora from Lagos and Mrs. Mojisola Ajayi from Ondo State, who, on behalf of others, commended the Ogun State government for its commitment to infrastructure development and timely payment of pensions and gratuities.