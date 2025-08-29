Ogun trains 160 youths on vocational skills as FG, state empower 18,000 farmers to boost food security

Ogun State Government, in partnership with the Federal Government, has intensified efforts to tackle unemployment and food insecurity through youth skill acquisition and agricultural empowerment programmes.

In Yewa North Local Government Area, over 160 secondary school students and adults completed a three-week intensive vocational training aimed at reducing unemployment and promoting self-reliance. The programme featured courses in catering and decoration, beaded and souvenir bag production, as well as Adire/Tie and Dye making.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Council Chairman, Dr. Olusola Akinbode, said the initiative was designed to empower young people, particularly during the long vacation period, to enable them to contribute meaningfully to their families and communities.

“The Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration remains committed to youth development and will continue to invest in building the capacity of our teeming youths,” Akinbode assured.

Other council officials, including Vice Chairman Hon. Joseph Ilori, Secretary to the Local Government Alhaji Lukumon Akinyemi, Supervisors for Information, Youths and Social Welfare Hon. Segun Oladodu, and Education Alhaji Fatai Adekunbi, commended the initiative, urging beneficiaries to sustain their newly acquired skills.

Acting Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA), Mr. Idowu Odeyemi, and Director of General Services and Administration (DGSA), Mrs. Anu Fatade, described the programme as a strategic effort to reduce crime and create job opportunities.

Beneficiaries, including Miss Olanrewaju Sanumi (Catering and Decoration), Miss Aina Alice (Beaded Bags) and Miss Gloria Adelanwa (Souvenir Bags), expressed gratitude, saying the training would open new income opportunities.

In a related development, over 18,000 farmers across Ogun State have benefitted from a joint Federal Government and Ogun State Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), to enhance cassava and rice production.

Acting State Coordinator of VCDP, Mrs. Abiola Adewole-Sobukola, disclosed this after a two-day tour of project sites in Ijebu East, Ijebu North-East, Odeda, and Yewa North Local Government Areas. She said interventions include training on best agronomic practices, subsidised inputs, improved crop varieties, processing centres, solar-powered boreholes, culverts, bridges, and market stalls.

According to her, the programme has significantly reduced the cost of production while boosting yields.

“Cassava yield has increased from an average of 8–12 metric tonnes per hectare to between 25 and 35 metric tonnes,” she noted.

Chairman, Ijebu North-East Local Government, Hon. Badejo Foluso, commended the scheme as a life-changing intervention. Similarly, Secretary of Mutual Success Cassava Processing Cluster in Odeda, Mr. Yusuf Kazeem, and Managing Director of Ayeroro VCDP Cassava Processing Factory in Yewa North, Elder Eweoba Timothy, said the facilities have improved farmers’ productivity and income.

Both programmes underscore the state government’s commitment to tackling unemployment and improving food security in line with its development agenda.