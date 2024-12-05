The State Government has called for a synergy between Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and as well initiated State Task Force Team, on the monitoring of unethical practices at filling stations to serve the interest of the public.

Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Olugbenga Dairo, while speaking at the meeting at the NMDPRA Office, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, disclosed that Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration initiated the task force team to investigate complaints of transporters and citizens over the unethical practices in filling stations.

He stated that the meeting became necessary as it would address altercations experienced in the course of the monitoring exercise embarked upon by the initiated State Task Force Team, while also creating a collaboration between the Team and NMDPRA.

“The aim of the Task Force is to conduct investigations, prevent corruption and establish the truth behind public claims of pump manipulation. The transport sector is the most exploited and the commuters are the end receivers of the consequences. The duty of the government therefore, is to serve the public interest by ensuring that citizens get value for their money and the only way out is to combat these unethical practices which is aggravating pressure on the citizenry”, Engr. Dairo noted.

Responding, the Director of Operations, NMDPRA, Ogun State Chapter, Mr. Victor Ajise, emphasised their role in regulating practices in filling stations, as stated in the Petroleum Industrial Act (PIA) and in the Federal Law, saying the permissible difference in fuel dispensing of 10 litres not to exceed 0.20 and 0.40 litres tolerance is due to the flammable properties of petroleum products.

The meeting came to a resolution that the State Task Force Team should collaborate with NMDPRA, bodies of Independent Petroleum Marketers (IPMAN) and Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), to ensure effective regulations and monitoring of filling stations.