Obi Aguocha appointed to joint House/Senate Pet. Industry Investigation Committee
Published

4 hours ago

on

Obi Aguocha appointed to joint House/Senate Pet. Industry Investigation Committee

The Office of Hon. Obi Aguocha, member of the House of Representatives, has announced his recent appointment as a member of the joint House/Senate Petroleum Industry Investigation Committee.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

The appointment, according to a statement by his media team, “is a clear recognition of Hon. Aguocha’s unwavering dedication to the effective functioning of the House of Representatives and his relentless commitment to serving the best interest of his constituents.”

Hon. Obi Aguocha, the current Chairman House Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation of all Standing and Ad-Hoc Committees, has played a pivotal role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency within the legislative process. His leadership has been instrumental in enhancing the effectiveness of various House Committees and further solidifying his reputation as a trusted and capable public servant.

In this new role on the Petroleum Industry Investigation Committee, Hon. Aguocha, among other distinguished members from both the House and the Senate spectrum, underscores his growing influence in the National Assembly and the trust being placed on him to diligently address key national issues with integrity.

“Hon. Obi Aguocha is confident that his involvement in the Petroleum Industry Investigation Committee will result in significant contributions to the overhaul and future of the Nigeria petroleum sector and the overall economic well-being and growth of our nation,” the statement added.

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

