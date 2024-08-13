President Bola Tinubu, former presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari and former heads of state, General Yakubu Gowon (retd.) and General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) are currently attending the meeting of the Council of State.

Tinubu is presiding over the meeting at Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, while the former heads of state joined the meeting virtually, alongside the governors of Abia, Adamawa, and Akwa Ibom States.

The meeting began at 12:35 pm with an opening ceremony where attendees sang and recited the national anthem and national pledge, respectively.

It comes 18 months after the council last met on February 10, 2023, under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

At the time, Buhari had convened the meeting over the 2023 elections, the crisis emanating from the new naira policy and fuel scarcity.

Tuesday’s gathering will see members discuss recent events nationwide, particularly the #EndBadGovernance protests, the economy, food, and national security.

The National Council of State is a constitutional organ of the Nigerian government that advises the executive on policy-making, among other functions.

It includes the President (who serves as its chairman), the Vice President, all former Presidents and Heads of State, all former Chief Justices of Nigeria, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and all state governors.

Its role is largely advisory, guiding the President in decision-making processes on national security, appointments, and economic policies.

At the President’s behest, the Council meets to deliberate on crucial national issues, including — but not limited to — national security, economic challenges, and the appointment of key public officials like the chairman and members of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the National Population Commission, and the Police Service Commission.

