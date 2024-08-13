Connect with us

Politics

Tinubu, Jonathan, Buhari, Abubakar attend inaugural Council of State meeting
Advertisement

Politics

Traditional, Christian leaders demand action against those behind ethnic profiling of Ndigbo

Politics

Tinubu off to Equatorial Guinea to honour President Obiang's invitation

Politics

'We're not part of it,' Middle Belt forum rejects Arewa Republic

Politics

Gov. Makinde in trouble over Supreme Court verdict on LG autonomy

Politics

Hunger Protest: Counting days for President Tinubu, as north plots next move

Politics

Nationwide protest: Why Ndigbo stayed away - Investigation

Politics

Campaign for Igbo to leave Lagos idiotic, pushed by non indigenes – Bode George

Politics

Alleged N57.4bn fraud: Kano files fresh charges against Ganduje, three others

Politics

Apologize to Nigerians for your misinformation, Atiku tells Tinubu

Politics

Tinubu, Jonathan, Buhari, Abubakar attend inaugural Council of State meeting

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Tinubu, Jonathan, Buhari, Abubakar attend inaugural Council of State meeting

President Bola Tinubu, former presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari and former heads of state, General Yakubu Gowon (retd.) and General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) are currently attending the meeting of the Council of State.

Tinubu is presiding over the meeting at Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, while the former heads of state joined the meeting virtually, alongside the governors of Abia, Adamawa, and Akwa Ibom States.

The meeting began at 12:35 pm with an opening ceremony where attendees sang and recited the national anthem and national pledge, respectively.

News continues after this Advertisement

It comes 18 months after the council last met on February 10, 2023, under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

At the time, Buhari had convened the meeting over the 2023 elections, the crisis emanating from the new naira policy and fuel scarcity.

Tuesday’s gathering will see members discuss recent events nationwide, particularly the #EndBadGovernance protests, the economy, food, and national security.

The National Council of State is a constitutional organ of the Nigerian government that advises the executive on policy-making, among other functions.

It includes the President (who serves as its chairman), the Vice President, all former Presidents and Heads of State, all former Chief Justices of Nigeria, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and all state governors.

Its role is largely advisory, guiding the President in decision-making processes on national security, appointments, and economic policies.

At the President’s behest, the Council meets to deliberate on crucial national issues, including — but not limited to — national security, economic challenges, and the appointment of key public officials like the chairman and members of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the National Population Commission, and the Police Service Commission.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (200) #Boko Haram (130) #UBA (164) Access bank (212) Ademola Adeleke (267) Alex Otti (450) Atiku Abubakar (274) Babajide Sanwo-olu (161) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (724) Buhari (145) CBN (493) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (131) Dapo Abiodun (121) dollar (137) EFCC (130) Fidelity Bank (94) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (335) Godwin Emefiele (241) Godwin Obaseki (83) GTBank (180) INEC (97) IPOB (118) Labour Party (133) Muhammadu Buhari (229) naira (162) NGX (122) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (145) NNPC (177) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (233) Olusegun Obasanjo (111) Osun State (141) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (170) Peter Obi (522) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (224)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement