Lagos State government has appointed Musiliu Akinsanya, alias MC Oluomo as chairman of a 25-man committee set up to manage parks in the state.

The appointment follows Oluomo’s suspension by the national leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers over insubordination and misconduct.

The NURTW had also announced the dissolution of its Lagos council which Oluomo headed before his suspension.

However, in what seems like a big win for Oluomo in the controversy, the Lagos State government has appointed him to chair a committee to oversee parks in the state in bid to restore sanity.

The committee is to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages across state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso announced the setting up of the park management committee in a statement on Thursday.

Omotoso explained that the measure was in fulfillment of the state government’s promise to ensure that events in the NURTW were not allowed to threaten law and order.

“The Government has, therefore, exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which can disrupt the peace of our dear State, is allowed to exist in the parks.

“This is a duty we owe all Lagosians and visitors,” the commissioner stated.

Therefore, members of the committee, who have been selected following consultations with stakeholders in the sector, are: Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd) – Government Liaison Officer, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya – Chairman, Sulyman B. Ojora, deputy Chairman, Dr Taiwo Olufemi Salaam as Secretary.

Others are: Comrade Olayiwola Lemboye, Mustapha Adekunle, Ganiyu Shittu, Mukaila Runsewe, Sulyman Yusuf, Mufutau Mutiu, Yinka Hassan, Sunday Ogunleye, Moshood OmojowaI, IsmailaAigoro, Ibrahim Yusuf.

Also appointed are: Akeem Tijani, Mrs. Omolabake Adelakun, comrade Kazeem Hassan, Wasiu Amole, GaniyuAyinde, Anthony Adeboye, John Owolabi, Saburi Salami, Ibrahim Onitiju and Odusanya Gbenga.

It was gathered that members of the committee have been contacted and directed to report to the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja today for further briefing.

Recall, that the state government on March 10 suspended NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the tension sparked by some events in the union.