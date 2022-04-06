Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed shock over the death of two police officers in an accident involving his convoy on Wednesday.

Jonathan in a statement by Ikechukwu Eze, his Special Adviser (Media & Publicity), described the incident as painful and heart-rending, noting that the sudden death of the two security details has thrown him into deep mourning.

According to Jonathan, the deceased, Inspectors Ibrahim Abazi and Yakubu Toma, were fine officers who were dedicated to their duties and service to the nation.

“Two other officers sustained injuries in the accident which involved a car conveying the security men. They were rushed to a hospital in Abuja where they are responding to treatment,” he said.

“The office of the former President has offered condolences to the families of the bereaved and the Police High Command.”

Jonathan prayed God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and bless their families and the nation with the fortitude to bear the loss.

The accident had occurred on Wednesday evening within the vicinity of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja while Jonathan was on his way out of the airport.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former vice president has commiserated with Jonathan over the incident.

“This story comes across with a rude shock. We thank God for sparing the life of President @GEJonathan. But it is heart wrenching that he lost two of his aides to the auto accident,” Atiku wrote via his twitter handle.

“I console the immediate families of the deceased as well as President Jonathan. May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace.”