NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train after terrorists bomb attack

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended its Abuja-Kaduna train operations in the wake of a bomb attack by terrorists on Monday night.

The NRC announced its decision in a terse statement on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Dear passengers, due to unforeseen circumstances, Train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route has been temporarily suspended. Further Communication would be given in due course,” the statement shared via @Official_NRC, read.

Terrorists had attacked a train on Monday night, blowing off the rail track between Rijana and Katari in Kaduna State and surrounded it shooting sporadically into the air.

However, the Nigerian Police Force and troops of the Nigerian Airforce who got information about the unfolding attack quickly mobilised to the scene and overpowered the terrorists.

The troops defeated the terrorists in a firefight and secured the 970 passengers unhurt.