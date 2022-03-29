Chinelo, a young medical doctor who said she was shot by terrorists who attacked Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday night, is said to have died of her injuries.

Chinelo had taken to her Twitter handle, @nelo_x to report that she had been shot by the terrorists while asking for prayers.

“I’m in the train . I have been shot please pray for me,” she had tweeted.

The lady is reported to have eventually passed away of the gunshot injuries.

Meanwhile, a man who survived Abuja-Kaduna train attack by terrorists has narrated horrible experiences the himself and other passengers passed through during the incident on Monday night.

The passenger, who survived the attack, told journalists on phone that while in transit, “we heard a loud bang. A bomb exploded.”

According to him, “the earth shook and within the twinkle of an eye, it was gunshots everywhere.”

He said passengers in the train who were about a thousand, fell on each other when the train derailed.

“The terrorists surrounded the coaches and shot sporadically.

“Many were wounded. Some were hit by bullets as the terrorists closed in, trying to infiltrate the coaches.

“As the confusion heightened, many ran into the bushes on both sides of the track. It was by the will of Allah that I survived,” he said.

Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended its operation on the route following the attack.

Kaduna govt confirms deaths

In the meantime, the government of Kaduna State has confirmed that fatalities were recorded during the attack.

Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for internal security disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Aruwan did not, however, state the number of death recorded but said dead victims and those injured had been taken to hospitals.

“Evacuation of passengers on the trapped Kaduna-bound train from Abuja has been concluded this morning by security forces, officials of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Nigerian Red Cross,” he said.

“Passengers who sustained injuries, and other fatalities, have been moved to hospitals. The passengers were evacuated from different hard-to-reach areas in forests and rocky locations in Audujongom, off the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

“As stated yesterday, the Kaduna State Government is still liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passengers manifest for efficient tracking.”

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended those who participated in the evacuation and appealed to the hospitals to attend to the victims diligently.

He said the governor also directed the Ministry of Health to be in contact with the hospitals, noting that the government would bear the cost of treatment.

“As of the time of this update, search-and-rescue operations are in progress,” he added.

