JUST IN: Terrorists free five more Kaduna train passengers

Terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, have eleased five more hostages, including Mukhtar Shuaibu, a victim shot while in their custody.

Recall that Shuaibu was shot during a “friendly fire” while in the den of the terrorists who abducted the passengers after the daring train attack on Monday, March 28.

Tukur Mamu, the Publisher of Kaduna-based Desert Herald and Media Consultant to controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who withdrew as one of the negotiators, confirmed the release of the five hostages.