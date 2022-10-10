As much as 101 Boko Haram terrorists were reportedly freed from Lagos prison in exchange for the remaining 23 train attack victims released by terrorists last week.
An insider in the Kirikiri Medium Security Prison, Lagos State told FIJ how the suspected Boko Haram terrorists were released from the facility on Saturday morning.
FIJ quoted the source to have said on Sunday that wardens at the facility let them out of the medium and maximum security facilities as part of a swap deal with the terrorists for the release of travellers who were abducted in Kaduna on March 28.
The source said that the freed terror suspects had been awaiting trial since 2009, and had spoken about their release happening before a new administration took over.
The source said, “They secretly released 101 Boko Haram suspects at about 6 am. The negotiations had been ongoing for some months.
“We used to pray together. During prayers, they spoke Hausa, and they told me they would be going home by October.
“Early yesterday (Saturday) morning, they owned the cell door and called them out. They had returned their properties already.
“I used to speak with one Adamu in G3 cell. He is no longer here. He is tall and slim, and has a long face.
“They told me that their release was based on negotiations and the pressure their sponsors gave Buhari. They felt if they didn’t get released before a new president, who might not be their tribesman, took the seat, they might not be granted amnesty.
“The controller of corrections, Ben-Rabbi Freeman, had been there multiple times to meet with them.”
The source said the freed inmates knew of the Kuje jailbreak before it occurred, and had shared the details without mentioning specific dates.
This source also said the freed inmates did not usually associate themselves with other inmates unless they were Hausa speakers, and had been prepped on how to stay off the radar after their release.
“When they spoke about their release, I asked how I would reach them, and they said they had been warned not to open bank accounts and use mobile lines, as it would be easier to track them,” the source added.
The inmates reportedly released are:
Muhammad Ridwan
Malam Aji
Muhammad Bukar
Kachala Umara
Tijjani Ibrahim
Abba Hassan
Muhammad Tahir
Abdurrahman Muhammad
Musa Fushimngamdu
Isyaku Haladu
Muhammad Musa
Abubakar Aminami
Muhammad Tahir Mahmud Tchad
Muhammad Muhammad
Abdullahi Adamu
Idriss Abubakar
Adamualkasim
Abdullahi Abubakar
Baffa Ajibukar
Modukime Sale
Alhaji Modugrema
Ahmad Abuzar
Baba Ganawali
Yunusa Ibrahim Sabo
Adam Konto
Muhammad Muktar
Abba Hassan
Muhammad Abba Mamman
Abu Umaru
Ali Usman
Abdullahi Abubakar Mubi
Sale Adamu
Abdulwaheed Ibrahim
Alhaji Abubakar Abubakar
Muhammad Abubakar
Idris Hashim
Abu Barra Abubakar
Baba Ganamodu
Muhammad Ali
Abdullah Abubakar
Muhammad Hilanta
Muhammad Muktar
Abdulwahid Abdulssalam
Adamu Abdullahi
Aliyu Abdullahi
Alkaseem Abdulahi
Husaini Aliyu
Abdullahi Isah
Husaini Yusuf
Yusuf Muhammad Hamisu
Muhammad Yakubu
Salisu Bilyaminu
Bulama Muhammad
Haruna Umaru
Abdullahi Abubakar
Haruna Shitu
Abdusallam Muhammad
Kabiru Ladan
Mansur Muhammad
Abdullah Aliyu
Abdulmummeen Ibrahim
Muhammad Lawan
Haruna Adamu
Kabiru Ibrahim
Umar Abubakar
Nasuru Garba
Hamza Yakubu
Musa Ali
Muhammad Auwal
Nura Abdullah
Sa’adu Abdurrauf
Sulaiman Jibirin
Yakubu Bello
Adamu Saidu
Muhammad Jidda
Abubakar Na Tuka
Abba Hassan
Maji Umaru
Umaru Adamu Subari
Ibrahim Abba
Muhammad Nur Hassan
Baba Gana Musa
Muhammad Yusuf
Sadiq Buba
Adamu Musa
Mustafa Yahya
Muhammad Muktar
Umara Tijjani
Umar Brema
Suleiman Adamu
Muhammad Muazu
Kabiru Aminu
Siraja Abdullah
Husaini Abdullah
Hamisu Abdullah
Aliyu Abubakar
Isa Ahmad
Alhaji Kambar
Auwal Mati
Bashiru Hamisu
Ahmad Yusuf.