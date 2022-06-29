JUST IN: Terrorists shoot Kaduna train victim in captivity

One of the passengers of the Kaduna-bound train that attacked by terrorists on March 28, has been shot in captivity.

Tukur Mamu, media aide to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has disclosed this on Wednesday.

Mamu who has been negotiating with the terrorists, identified the shot victim as Mohammed Al’amin, noting that he is currently in critical condition.

He facilitated the release of 11 of the passengers.

“I can confirm to you that the said passenger has been shot and the information is credible. It could also be intentional from them for the purpose of sending a message. Killing of their victims is something we know they can do. They have threatened to do that before,” he told Daily Trust.

He said the government must be prepared to take full responsibility if they fail to act on time.

Mamu said there has been constant communication but government is yet to take action.

“I know what is in this crisis and that is why I keep emphasising that President Buhari must be prepared to take painful compromises if they are really committed to securing these innocent victims alive,” he said.

“With what we have succeeded in doing, the windows and opportunity we opened which there’s none hitherto, the government has the power to bring this to an end within three to four days.

“I assure them we can do it with their support and cooperation, and if it didn’t happen as long as government do the needful I will agree and accept to take full responsibility. Cases of emergency such as this doesn’t require unnecessary bureaucracy.”