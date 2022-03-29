Nigeria’s federal government has said the prevalent economic hardship in the country is as a result of the rot created by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 16 years.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture who made the claim while addressing a press a conference in Abuja on Monday, argued that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has been unable to resolve some of the country’s challenges because of the rot.

The minister said the country would have been able to benefit from the rise in the cost of petrol but the PDP never repaired any of the refineries while in power.

According to him, the Dangote refinery would be inaugurated this year and will be evidence of the business friendly environment created by the President Buhari.

“The PDP government never repaired the refineries. So, what we have today is that we are still importing. This administration has inaugurated one modular refinery, we have three on the way and we hope that the,” he said.

“It is like someone that someone destroyed something for 16 years and they expect us in four years to clean up the mess. We are trying our best. We are rising to the challenges but it is not a bed wetter that should be abusing a washman.”

While stating the many achievements of the Buhari regime, Mohammed said it was funny that the PDP which held Nigerians hostage for many years could now pose as the rescuers.

The minister advised Nigerians not to be deceived by the PDP, adding that a kidnapper could never rescue a victim.

“Those who brought the country to its knees are now accusing those working hard to repair things of non-performance. They said they are ready to rescue Nigeria. Pray, where do kidnappers rescue their victims? These same guys who kidnapped the fortunes of their country are suddenly posing as rescuers. Caveat Emptor! Buyers beware! Nigerians Beware!” the minister stated.

On the lamentations by Nigerians regarding the rising inflation and soaring food prices, Mohammed said the situation was not only obtainable in the country.

The minister said those who compare the prices of food in the past administration and the current Buhari regime were mischief makers, adding that the same problems were faced by advanced countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States.

“The last issue I want to address is the figures being bandied around by the folks on the other side and a section of the press, comparing the prices of some foodstuffs, petrol, diesel, etc pre-2015 and now,” he said.

“This misuse of statistics is clear mischief. Those who bandy around these figures without putting them in context are being clever by half. Let’s take the price of foodstuffs and petrol. Google the price of foodstuffs in other countries, especially the UK and the US, and you will discover a steep rise; ditto for the price of gas or petrol. What we are saying is that this increase is a global trend, and it’s not limited to any country.

“Therefore, presenting it as a Nigerian problem is mischievous, disingenuous and a clear act of misinformation; let me add that the crippling fuel shortage experienced across the country in recent times has started easing, as the measures put in place by the government begin to work.”