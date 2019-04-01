Football fan, Kolade Johnson killed by SARS

Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives in Lagos have allegedly killed Kolade Johnson, a young man who was watching a football match in Lagos.

It was gathered that he was hit by a stray bullet. According to reports, the sad incident happened Sunday afternoon at Olu Aboderin Street, Onipetesi, Lagos State.

Johnson was reportedly watching the Liverpool FC and Tottenham game on Sunday afternoon when the unfortunate incident occurred.

According to one Emenike who witnessed the incident, the officers had come to the area to arrest a guy on dreadlocks. He wrote on twitter that “they started shooting sporadically after the arrest, only for one of the bullets to hit the boy.”

The victim was subsequently rushed to the general hospital in Ikeja, where he was confirmed dead

Efforts to reach Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, proved abortive at the time of filing this report.

