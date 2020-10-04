OBINNA EZUGWU

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said it is worried about the increasing menace and increasing harassments and attacks by Police Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) especially targeted at the Youth and other innocent members of the public.

The ministry which expressed the worry in a statement on Saturday via its Twitter handle, @NigeriaFMYS, said it has monitored some of the attacks and brought it to the attention of the relevant security agencies in Abuja.

The statement said the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has also been monitoring the news and reports of alleged SARS harassment and attacks and has called for immediate investigations that will unravel the truth.

The Ministry said wishes to assure that this government through relevant security agencies will step into the matter to protect our youth and the fundament human rights of every Nigerian.