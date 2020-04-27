By Obinna Ezugwu

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said contrary to speculations, there is no evidence that the mysterious death of people in the state is as a result of Coronavirus pandemic.

Ganduje who noted this in a statement on Monday, said state government is currently carrying autopsies to find out the actual cause of the mysterious deaths, but emphasised that investigations so far suggest it is not Coronavirus.

“Over the past week there have been reports of mysterious deaths in our great Kano State and I’m here to assure everyone that investigations are already ongoing. Autopsies are still being carried out but so far there’s been nothing to suggest that they are linked with #COVID19,” Ganduje said via his twitter handle, @GovUmarGanduje

“The State Ministry of Health have been sleepless in their battle against the pandemic and I will like to commend them for their efforts thus far. They have fought hard in the sporadic testing and quarantining of infected person across the state.

“To ease their burden a bit, we are currently partnering with Bayero University Kano to set up an additional Covid-19 test centre in the State.

“I beckon the people of Kano to help us in this fight against the pandemic by respecting the lockdown, maintaining social distancing and washing their hands regularly. It is only together, that we have a chance at flattening the curve.”

The past few days have seen mysterious deaths of prominent and elderly individuals in the state. Within the past one week, not less than 600 people have died.

Yesterday, a professor of mass communication at the Bayero University, Kano, Balarabe Maikaba, in what was the latest of series of deaths in the state which hit mostly Dala, Fagge, Tarauni, Nasarawa, Gwale, and Kano Municipal worst.

Among those already buried are academics, administrators, bankers, media practitioners, and businessmen.

Among the prominent persons that died in Kano on Saturday were Prof Ibrahim Ayagi, Dr Musa Umar Gwarzo, Alhaji Dahiru Rabiu (former Grand Khadi), Musa Tijjani (Editor of Triumph Newspaper) and Adamu Isyaku Dal, who was a former Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board.

Others are Alhaji Salisu Lado, Hajiya Shamsiyya Mustapha, Hajiyaj Nene Umma, Alhaji Garba Sarki Fagge, Dr Nasiru Maikano Bichi, Secretary Student Affairs, North West University, Prof Aliyu Umar Dikko of Physiology Department, Bayero University Kano, and Ado Gwanja’s mother, among others.