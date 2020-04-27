Nigeria now has 1,273 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 91 new cases on Sunday.

The data released on the agency website showed that Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Kebbi and Taraba states had their first COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The 91 new cases are reported from sixteen states- Lagos (43), Sokoto (8), Taraba (6), Gombe (5), Ondo (3), FCT (3), Edo (3), Oyo (3), Rivers (3), Bauchi (3), Osun (2), Akwa Ibom (1), Bayelsa (1), Ebonyi (1), Kebbi (1).

The country so far has1273 confirmed cases, 239 cases have been discharged and 40 deaths have been recorded in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory,

Lagos State still has the highest number of confirmed cases with 731 cases.