Nigeria now has 1,273 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 91 new cases on Sunday.

The data released on the agency website showed that Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Kebbi and Taraba states had their first COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The 91 new cases are reported from sixteen states- Lagos (43), Sokoto (8), Taraba (6), Gombe (5), Ondo (3), FCT (3), Edo (3), Oyo (3), Rivers (3), Bauchi (3), Osun (2), Akwa Ibom (1), Bayelsa (1), Ebonyi (1), Kebbi (1).

The country so far has1273 confirmed cases, 239 cases have been discharged and 40 deaths have been recorded in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory,

Lagos State still has the highest number of confirmed cases with 731 cases.

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Active CasesNo. DischargedNo of Deaths
Lagos73158412819
Abuja FCT141103353
Kano777601
Ogun352951
Gombe353500
Osun3414182
Katsina302442
Borno302802
Edo251483
Oyo211092
Akwa Ibom12291
Kaduna15960
Bauchi14860
Sokoto101000
Kwara11920
Ekiti8521
Ondo8620
Delta6501
Rivers6222
Taraba6600
Abia2200
Enugu2020
Niger2200
Jigawa2200
Zamfara2200
Benue1100
Anambra1010
Adamawa1100
Plateau1100
Imo1100
Bayelsa1100
Ebonyi1100
Kebbi1100
Total127399423940

 

 

