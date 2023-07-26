Nnamdi Kanu warns those behind Monday sit-at-home in S'East to desist

Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has asked those behind the Monday sit-at-home in his native Southeast to stop, as according to him, it’s destroying the economy of the region.

The IPOB leader who spoke through his lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said he does not believe in the sit-at-home, insisting he could not be fighting for his people and at the same time shutting down their economy.

He cited the effect of the sit-at-home exercise on the social, economic, cultural, and political life of the people, lamenting that it has put the Igbo under psychological, physical and mental torture.

“I am now re-echoing again and again what Nnamdi Kanu told me, ”He does not believe in that sit-at-home on Mondays,” which cripples the social, economic, cultural, and political life of the people, putting them under psychological physical, and mental torture,” he said.