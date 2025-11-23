Abians Condemn Nnamdi Kanu’s Life Sentence, Family Rejects Transfer to Sokoto Prison

Abians at home and in the diaspora have continued to express deep shock and sorrow following the November 20, 2025 judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which sentenced the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment on terrorism-related charges.

Many residents discussing the verdict in public spaces across the state condemned both the sentence and the court process. They also criticised the decision to relocate Kanu to Sokoto prison to serve his term. Citizens recalled the events of September 25, 2017, when the military launched “Operation Python Dance” at Kanu’s Afaraukwu country home in Umuahia North, resulting in destruction, loss of lives, and the eventual death of his parents in exile. They pointed as well to his long detention in DSS custody and the prolonged legal battles that culminated in Thursday’s verdict.

Governor Otti Reacts

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, in a statement released over the weekend, said the judgment had left many Abians “broken” and created “an atmosphere of shock and sorrow.” He reiterated his commitment to pursuing a diplomatic resolution.

“I am confident that now that judgment has been delivered, the alternative resolution will kick in,” he said. “I assure our people of my unwavering resolve to pursue a solution rooted in wisdom, high-level dialogue and diplomacy, to ensure lasting peace in the South East.”

Otti disclosed that since December 22, 2023, he had been engaging authorities at the highest levels on non-confrontational pathways toward resolving the matter. Several agreements, he said, were reached but hinged on the timely conclusion of the court case.

He added that the strategy was also explained directly to Kanu during a visit to him in DSS custody earlier in the year.

“While Mazi Kanu is free to appeal his conviction, I have activated the agreed strategy and will continue until his freedom is secured,” the governor said. “I am working with well-meaning Nigerians committed to resolving this problem through diplomacy and dialogue. The current administration did not create this issue, but it has the opportunity to solve it courageously and compassionately.”

Governor Otti appealed for calm, urging citizens to avoid actions or comments that could inflame tensions or jeopardise ongoing engagements.

“I have no doubt that, with the assurances I have received from the Federal Government, a resolution is in sight,” he said.

He also cautioned politicians against exploiting Kanu’s travails for “petty and dirty politics.”

Kanu’s Family Rejects Move to Sokoto Prison

Meanwhile, the Kanu family in Umuahia has raised alarm over his transfer from DSS custody to Sokoto prison.

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, head of the family, said the shock announcement came when his brother’s lawyers visited the DSS facility in Abuja on Friday and were informed that Kanu had already been moved.

Expressing deep concern for his brother’s health and safety, he alleged that the transfer was part of a covert plot to harm him before his appeal is heard.

“They have secretly relocated Nnamdi Kanu to Sokoto with the intention to kill him by denying him access to his personal physicians and lawyers,” he claimed. “Kanu has been on special medication since his health deteriorated in DSS custody. Returning to a system where unknown drugs may be administered is dangerous. This is a plan to finally kill him, and we oppose it.”

He insisted that Kanu “committed no crime deserving such torture” and called on the international community to hold President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government responsible should anything happen to him.