Gov Alex Otti Vows to Push for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Through Dialogue and Diplomacy

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has promised to continue efforts to secure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, following his life sentence by a Federal High Court in Abuja for terrorism-related offences on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

In a statement issued Friday, Governor Otti acknowledged the widespread shock and sorrow Kanu’s conviction has caused, particularly in Abia State and the South East. He recalled the controversial military raid on Kanu’s family home in Afaraukwu, Umuahia in September 2017, describing it as “avoidable” and calling for dialogue as a more effective tool for resolving the IPOB issue.

Otti stressed that the poor handling of the IPOB matter at its early stages contributed significantly to the current crisis, and warned against allowing it to escalate further. “Leadership requires emotional intelligence, restraint, and tolerance rather than force and violence,” he said.

The governor revealed that he had engaged federal authorities since December 2023 on an alternative resolution strategy to address the situation. He expressed confidence that the agreements reached with the government will now be implemented following the court’s judgement. “While Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is free to appeal his conviction, I am happy to inform you that I have activated and will continue to work on the already agreed strategy until his freedom is secured,” he stated.

Governor Otti urged the public to remain calm and avoid actions or statements that could escalate insecurity or violence in the South East. He also cautioned politicians against exploiting the situation for personal or political gain, calling instead for collaboration to ensure a peaceful resolution.

Highlighting the importance of diplomacy and constructive engagement, Otti said, “I want to assure our people of my unwavering resolve and commitment to genuinely solving this problem with wisdom, high-level dialogue, and diplomacy, with a view to ensuring that genuine peace returns to the South East.”

The governor’s statement underscores a continued emphasis on negotiation and peaceful resolution, reflecting a belief that dialogue, rather than confrontation, remains the most viable route to achieving lasting stability in the region.